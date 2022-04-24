Mullins went 1-for-3 with a walk, HBP, two runs and two stolen bases in a 5-4 win against the Angels.

Mullins did most of his damage in the first inning, walking, stealing second and third and scoring, but later tacked on a single in the fifth and was hit by a pitch and scored in the seventh. The 27-year-old has been slow out of the gate with a .190/.277/.362 slash line and only one multi-hit game, but It was encouraging to see Mullins active on the bases with two thefts after stealing only one bag through his first 14 games.