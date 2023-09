Mullins went 1-for-4 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-5 win over the Astros.

Mullins hadn't stolen multiple bases in one game since Opening Day. He's picked up four of his 19 thefts this year in September while hitting. 268 (15-for-56) this month. The outfielder is at a .248/.321/.445 slash line with 15 home runs, 73 RBI and 49 runs scored over 105 contests this season.