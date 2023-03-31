Mullins went 1-for-4 with a pair of walks, two stolen bases, one RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 10-9 win over the Red Sox.

The Orioles had five steals in the game, with Mullins and Jorge Mateo each recording a pair. Mullins has reached the 30-steal mark in each of the last two seasons, and MLB's rule changes for this season should encourage him to continue running frequently. He hit .240 with three RBI during spring training, and he also served as a reserve on Team USA at the World Baseball Classic. Mullins enters 2023 poised to continue serving as the Orioles' leadoff hitter and starting center fielder, and if the lineup behind him has improved, he may be in a position to rack up more runs than the 89 he posted in 156 games a year ago.