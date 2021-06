Mullins went 1-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases in Monday's 4-3 loss to Cleveland.

The 26-year-old continues to dazzle at the top of the Baltimore batting order. Mullins is up to 12 stolen bases on the season to go along with nine homers, 19 RBI and 34 runs, and remarkably he's found another gear in June, slashing .462/.533/.821 through 10 games.