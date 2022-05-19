Mullins is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

With the Orioles and Yankees wrapping up their series with a day game after a night game, manager Brandon Hyde viewed it as an ideal time to give the slumping Mullins a breather. Ryan McKenna will pick up a start in center field in place of Mullins, who has gone 2-for-16 with five strikeouts over his last four games.