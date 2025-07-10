Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Taking seat in first game of day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mullins is absent from the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mets.
Mullins will sit out the first game of the twin bill but should be back in the starting nine for the nightcap. Colton Cowser will cover center field for the Orioles in the matinee.
