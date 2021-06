Mullins went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two runs, two RBI and two walks in Sunday's 18-5 win over Cleveland.

Mullins got the Orioles on the board with his solo home run in the bottom of the first inning Sunday, and he managed to reach base five times during the blowout win. The 26-year-old has been on a tear across the last two games and has gone 8-for-9 with three homers, five runs and four RBI during that time.