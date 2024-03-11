Mullins (hamstring) expects to return to Grapefruit League play Thursday versus the Pirates, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Mullins had to depart a spring game a week ago with a right hamstring issue but has made steady progress since then. The center fielder will be given a few more days to ease back into workouts before returning to game action Thursday.
More News
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: On track to return next week•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: MRI negative on hamstring•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Likely undergoing precautionary MRI•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: No MRI after precautionary exit•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Nursing hamstring soreness•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Exits game with apparent injury•