Mullins went 2-for-4 with two triples, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 7-5 win over Toronto.

Mullins flashed his speed Sunday with a pair of triples, including a two-run triple in the fourth inning before scoring the game-tying run on an Austin Hays sacrifice fly. The 25-year-old switch-hitter put together a solid season, slashing .271/.315/.407 with 10 extra-base hits in 153 plate appearances.