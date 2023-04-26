Mullins went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and a steal in Wednesday's victory over Boston.

Mullins recorded his seventh multi-hit game of the season while adding his 10th stolen base, tying Corbin Caroll for second in the league behind Ronald Acuna. Mullins had a strong series at the plate against Boston, going 5-for-12 with a double, a home run and five RBI. The 28-year-old outfielder is now slashing .271/.386/.447 with three homers, 12 runs scored and 20 RBI through his first 103 plate appearances this year.