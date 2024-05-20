Mullins went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Mariners.

This was Mullins' first multi-hit game since April 21. Over the 19 contests in between, he went a poor 6-for-63 (.095) with two steals and three RBI. Mullins has started to lose playing time, with Colton Cowser being the main beneficiary in center field. For the season, Mullins is slashing just .194/.241/.351 with seven steals, six home runs, 20 RBI, 17 runs scored and three doubles over 145 plate appearances.