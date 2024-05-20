Mullins went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Mariners.
This was Mullins' first multi-hit game since April 21. Over the 19 contests in between, he went a poor 6-for-63 (.095) with two steals and three RBI. Mullins has started to lose playing time, with Colton Cowser being the main beneficiary in center field. For the season, Mullins is slashing just .194/.241/.351 with seven steals, six home runs, 20 RBI, 17 runs scored and three doubles over 145 plate appearances.
More News
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Losing playing time•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Sitting in second straight game•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Not starting Saturday•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Heading to bench Sunday•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Homers in Friday's loss•