Mullins went 2-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases, a run scored and a hit-by-pitch in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Cubs.

Mullins entered Tuesday with consecutive hitless games for the first time since June 3-5. He was able to cut the skid short with a pair of singles. The outfielder's two steals were his first since June 24 -- he was caught stealing in his only previous attempt in July. Mullins is up to a .261/.320/.394 slash line with seven home runs, 36 RBI, 18 steals and 47 runs scored through 86 contests, and he's been a touch better in July by batting .279 in 11 games this month.