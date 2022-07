Mullins went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two walks, three RBI and two runs during Tuesday's 10-9 win over the Rangers in 10 innings.

The 27-year-old produced his second straight multi-hit game Tuesday, and he delivered the game-winning hit with an RBI double with two outs in the 10th inning. Mullins had a slow start to the season, but since the beginning of June he's hitting .319 with two home runs, 13 doubles, 19 RBI, 18 runs and five stolen bases in 29 contests.