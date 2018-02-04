Mullins was invited to attend Baltimore's big-league camp as a non-roster invitee, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

Injuries were an issue for Mullins during the 2017 season, as a lingering hamstring ailment limited him to just 76 games at Double-A Bowie. Over said games he hit .265 with a .779 OPS. While he wasn't able to play for much of the season, Mullins managed to display his power and hit 13 home runs.