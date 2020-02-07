Mullins spent two weeks with a hitting instructor this offseason to improve his swing, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Mullins began the 2019 season as the Orioles' starting center fielder, but struggled to .094/.181/.156 line across 74 plate appearances before being demoted. Trying to get back to the major leagues, Mullins worked with an instructor from Premier Pitching and Performance this offseason. Mullins isn't a favorite to begin the season in Baltimore, but could enter the conversation with a strong spring training.