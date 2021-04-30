Valdez allowed one earned run on one hit and two walks while striking out two across one inning to blow the save Thursday against the Yankees.

Valdez entered the game with a one-run lead, but he walked two of the first three batters he faced before surrendering an RBI double. It was Valdez's second blown save of the season, though he's still gone 5-for-7 in save chances this season. This performance isn't likely to affect the closer role in Baltimore, though Tanner Scott could eventually earn saves if Valdez continues to stumble.