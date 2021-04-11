Valdez allowed one run on two hits in one inning, taking a blown save in Saturday's extra-inning loss to the Red Sox.

Valdez allowed a pair of one-out singles before Bobby Dalbec hit into a fielder's choice that brought home the game-tying run. That was the first earned run again Valdez this season. He is now 2-for-3 in save chances with a 1.69 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and five strikeouts across 5.1 innings. The 36-year-old right-hander has been solid to start 2021 and should continue to see closing opportunities despite Saturday's misstep.