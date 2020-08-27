Valdez's contract was selected by the Orioles on Thursday.
Valdez signed a minor-league deal with the Orioles in January and was part of the team's 60-man player pool to begin the season. He'll now join the major-league bullpen but likely won't play a very prominent role for the team.
