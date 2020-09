Valdez fired one scoreless inning Sunday as he earned the save against the Rays. He allowed no hits and no walks while striking out zero.

Valdez came on to preserve the Orioles' one-run lead in the ninth inning Sunday, and he picked up his second career save as he held the Rays in check. The right-hander was charged with a loss in his last appearance, but he's been mainly effective this season as he now carries a 1.35 ERA and 0.75 WHIP over 13.1 innings in 2020.