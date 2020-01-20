Play

Valdez agreed to a minor-league contract with the Orioles earlier in January, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

The 34-year-old will return to affiliated ball for the first time since 2017 after spending the past two seasons in the Mexican League. Before heading south of the border, Valdez had logged 20 career appearances in the majors between the Diamondbacks, Athletics and Blue Jays, posting a collective 7.34 ERA. The Orioles likely plan to have Valdez serve as organizational depth at Triple-A Norfolk or Double-A Bowie.

