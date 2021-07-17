Valdez allowed three hits and struck out two over three innings in Friday's 9-2 loss to Kansas City.

Valdez was utilized in a long-relief capacity after starter Keegan Akin struggled through three innings. This was Valdez's first scoreless outing since June 9, although he missed time with a lower-back strain during that span. it's unclear what kind of role the right-hander will have going forward -- he's logged eight saves this season but none since May 10. He's posted a 6.25 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 33:8 K:BB across 31.2 innings overall.