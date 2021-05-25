Valdez allowed three runs on three hits in one-third of an inning in Monday's 8-3 loss to Minnesota. He was charged with a blown save.

The 36-year-old avoided the loss Monday, but he allowed two inherited runners to score and put another three batters on base. Tyler Wells then proceeded to allow one of Valdez's runners to score as Baltimore's bullpen wasted a good start from John Means. In May, Valdez has yielded seven runs in 5.2 innings across seven appearances. The right-hander is 8-for-12 in save chances with a 3.93 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB across 18.1 innings overall. With rumors of a potential move away from closing duties, Valdez hasn't done much lately to show he should stay in a ninth-inning role.