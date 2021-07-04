Valdez (back) could be reinstated from the 10-day injured list as early as Sunday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Valdez has been dealing with a lower back strain recently, but he's apparently feeling better and could rejoin the Orioles in the coming days. If the right-hander isn't activated ahead of Sunday's series finale against the Angels, he could return to action early next week when the Orioles return home to face the Blue Jays. Valdez had posted an 11.17 ERA and 2.17 WHIP in 9.2 innings across his last 10 relief appearances prior to his injury.