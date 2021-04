Valdez gave up one hit and struck out one over 1.1 scoreless innings to record his fifth save of the season in Monday's 4-2 win over the Yankees.

The 36-year-old changeup specialist continues to thrive as the O's closer. Valdez is 5-for-6 in save chances with a 0.84 ERA and 11:1 K:BB through 10.1 innings, and as long as he remains effective, manager Brandon Hyde has little reason to look to anyone else in the ninth inning.