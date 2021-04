Valdez gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his third save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Rangers.

The journeyman continues to get the job done as closer for the O's. Valdez has two wins through six appearances in addition to his saves, and his 1.23 ERA and 1.09 WHIP are backed up by a 7:1 K:BB through 7.1 innings. At some point the league might figure out his baffling changeup, but until that happens Valdez will handle a high-leverage role.