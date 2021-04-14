Valdez (2-0) recorded the win in a 7-6 victory during the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mariners, giving up one hit and striking out one in a scoreless seventh inning.

The changeup specialist entered the game after the M's had tied things up off Adam Plutko in the top half of the seventh, and Valdez was rewarded for his efforts when the O's walked it off on a Ramon Urias single. Valdez has a 1,42 ERA and 6:1 K:BB through 6.1 innings to begin the season with two saves in addition to his two wins, and for the moment he's manager Brandon Hyde's most trusted high-leverage arm.