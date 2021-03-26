Valdez is being stretched out and could serve as a multi-inning reliever, but also remains a possible closing option, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Valdez pitched three innings in his last Grapefruit League appearance, lending some insight into his potential role with the team to begin the season. However, because Hunter Harvey (oblique) will be sidelined until at least May, Valdez could factor into the saves picture for the team as well. He played a valuable role as a reliever for the team in 2020, posting a 1.26 ERA and 0.70 WHIP with a 12:3 K:BB while recording three saves across 14.1 innings.