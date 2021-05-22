Valdez is being considered for set-up work, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
This is not a performance-based shift for Valdez, who has gone 8-for-11 in save chances with a 2.65 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB. Instead, it comes down to Baltimore's lack of effective right-handed relievers. Nothing official has been announced for Valdez in regards to his role, but it wouldn't be surprising to see some ninth-inning duties given to southpaw Paul Fry in the near future. Hunter Harvey (oblique) could also become a factor in the closer conversation when he returns.