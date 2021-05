Valdez allowed just two hits in the ninth inning to record the three-out save in the win over the Athletics on Friday.

Valdez bounced back to record his sixth save Friday after blowing the save Thursday against the Yankees. He is 6-for-8 in save opportunities and has a pair of wins. The 36-year-old remains the best arm in the Orioles bullpen with a 1.42 ERA in 12.2 innings.