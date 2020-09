Valdez tossed a perfect ninth inning Sunday and earned his third save in the win over Toronto.

Valdez quickly disposed of Toronto's 9-1-2 hitters with just 13 pitches in a perfect inning of work. It was his third save in as many attempts this season, all coming during the month of September. The 35-year-old finished the 2020 season with a 1.26 ERA across 14.1 innings.