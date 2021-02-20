Valdez will be stretched out and pitch multiple innings during spring training in 2021, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Valdez pitched at least two innings in four of his nine relief appearances in 2020, and there's been some speculation that the right-hander could serve as a starter in 2021. Manager Brandon Hyde said that the team will build up his innings during spring training and evaluate his progress at the end of camp. Valdez converted on all three of his save chances and posted a 1.26 ERA and 0.70 WHIP over 14.1 innings in 2020.