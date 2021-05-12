Valdez (2-1) was charged with the loss and a blown save Tuesday against the Mets, allowing two runs on three hits while recording one strikeout.

With the Orioles clinging onto a one-run lead in the ninth, Valdez nearly allowed a leadoff home run to Kevin Pillar that was overturned as a foul ball. The at-bat instead became a single that would come around and score on a single by Dominic Smith, tying the game and charging Valdez with a blown save. The struggles continued for the 36-year-old when Patrick Mazeika stepped up to the plate and scored the winning run on a walkoff fielder's choice, handing Valdez and the Orioles a tough loss. It was the third blown save in 11 tries for Valdez, who had converted three saves in a row leading up to Tuesday's loss. On the season, the right-hander has compiled a 2.40 ERA and 1.13 WHIP.