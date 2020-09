Valdez allowed a hit and a walk and struck out three in two scoreless innings to earn the save in Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader versus the Yankees.

Valdez relieved starter Jorge Lopez in the sixth inning and kept the Yankees at bay over the final two frames. It was the first save of Valdez's career. He has allowed just one unearned run over eight innings across three appearances. He's added nine strikeouts and a 0.86 WHIP this season.