Valdez (1-0) picked up the win Monday against the Blue Jays, allowing one unearned run on two hits across two innings. He struck out one.

Valdez entered the game tied 2-2 in the tenth inning. After tossing a scoreless tenth, Valdez remained in the game after the Orioles took a 4-2 lead in the top of the eleventh. A single scored Randal Grichuk, who began the inning on second base, but Loures Gurriel was thrown out at the plate on Rowdy Tellez's double to end the game.