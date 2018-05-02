Sisco (head) is available off the bench Wednesday against the Angels, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Sisco exited Tuesday's game against the Angels after colliding with teammate Pedro Alvarez while chasing down a foul ball. The backstop is reportedly feeling better and is even an option off the bench, indicating the injury isn't something that will require a trip to the DL.

