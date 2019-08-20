Sisco (groin) is catching and batting ninth Tuesday against the Royals, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Sisco was struck in the groin area and shoulder during Sunday's matchup, but after getting Monday off, he's been cleared to rejoin the starting lineup. He's hitting .194 with an RBI and 10 strikeouts over his last 10 contests.

