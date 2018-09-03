Sisco was recalled by the Orioles on Monday.

Sisco has a miserable .195/.306/.289 slash line in the majors this season, though that beats starter Caleb Joseph's .204/.247/.314 performance. Austin Wynns has the edge on both of them, but his .267/.295/.413 line is unremarkable and based on a small sample (80 plate appearances). It's unclear how the trio will split playing time down the stretch, but none appear to have much fantasy value.

