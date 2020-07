Sisco has been battling triceps soreness but faced live pitching Tuesday and could be ready for Opening Day, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old is expected to split time with Pedro Severino and Austin Wynns behind the plate this season, provided he's healthy. He hit a respectable enough (for a catcher) .210/.333/.395 with eight homers in 198 plate appearances last season.