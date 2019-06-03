Orioles' Chance Sisco: Called up by Baltimore
Sisco was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.
Sisco struggled to a .181/.288/.269 line in 63 games for the Orioles last season but hit .289/.383/.530 in 44 games for Norfolk this season. It's unclear how the playing time will break down between him and Pedro Severino, who is hitting a surprising .273/.360/.475.
