Sisco went 3-for-3 with two homers and five RBI in Wednesday's win over the Red Sox.

Sisco continued his impressive start to spring Wednesday. The backstop popped a pair of two-run homers in his first two at-bats of the evening before adding an RBI-single in his final trip to the plate. Sisco is now 4-for-6 with a trio of homers and eight RBI through three Grapefruit League games.