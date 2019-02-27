Orioles' Chance Sisco: Continues hot start to spring
Sisco went 3-for-3 with two homers and five RBI in Wednesday's win over the Red Sox.
Sisco continued his impressive start to spring Wednesday. The backstop popped a pair of two-run homers in his first two at-bats of the evening before adding an RBI-single in his final trip to the plate. Sisco is now 4-for-6 with a trio of homers and eight RBI through three Grapefruit League games.
More News
-
Orioles' Chance Sisco: Could return this weekend•
-
Orioles' Chance Sisco: Still not with Orioles•
-
Orioles' Chance Sisco: Will miss weekend series•
-
Orioles' Chance Sisco: Unavailable Monday•
-
Orioles' Chance Sisco: Dealing with chin laceration•
-
Orioles' Chance Sisco: Leaves after being hit by foul tip•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, ranking
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Shortstops Tiers 2.0
Despite its reputation, shortstop has become one of the deepest positions in Fantasy Baseball,...