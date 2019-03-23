Sisco could open the season with Triple-A Norfolk, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

It's hard to say the move would be justified, as Sisco is hitting an excellent .300/.475/.700 with four homers in 13 games this spring. The Orioles could be looking at his stats from last season, where he hit just .181/.288/.269 in 63 big-league games, or they could simply be maximizing their resources by sending down a player who has options remaining. If Sisco does end up being demoted, some combination of Austin Wynns (oblique), Pedro Severino and Jesus Sucre would handling catching duties to start the season.

