Manager Buck Showalter said Wednesday that there's a chance Sisco (concussion) will be able to return to action this weekend against Houston, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Sisco has been in concussion protocol since Sept. 16, when he was removed from a game versus the White Sox after being struck on the mask by a foul tip. Though Showalter is hopeful that Sisco can take the field at some point this weekend, don't be surprised if the catcher is shut down if there isn't any real improvement made in the next 48 hours.