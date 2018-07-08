Sisco is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter has yet to commit to Sisco as the club's full-time catcher, and it appears the rookie and veteran Caleb Joseph may remain stuck in a timeshare until further notice. Sisco's ability to draw walks has propped his on-base percentage up to .313 for the season, but a 34.9 percent strikeout rate remains a major reason why his batting average is below the Mendoza Line.