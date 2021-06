Sisco was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 26-year-old has been at Triple-A Norfolk since the end of May and has now lost his spot on the 40-man roster. Sisco saw action in 23 games for the Orioles and posted a .154/.247/.185 slash line in 73 plate appearances.