Orioles' Chance Sisco: Doubles in two runs Thursday
Sisco went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in Thursday's win over the Royals.
Thursday marked Sisco's first start since Saturday and he responded by lacing his fifth extra-base hit of the season. Caleb Joseph seems to have secured the larger share of the catcher platoon in Baltimore, but Sisco offers more offensive upside than his 32-year-old counterpart and could start cutting into Joseph's playing time with more performances like Thursday's.
