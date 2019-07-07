Sisco went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Sisco left the yard in the seventh inning to get the Orioles on the board, but it would be the only offense Baltimore would muster all day. The 24-year-old backstop has now hit safely in four straight matchups, slugging a pair of homers during that brief stretch. He'll carry a .283/.394/.667 slash line (19 games) into the All-Star break.

More News
Our Latest Stories