Sisco went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and three RBI on Wednesday against the Phillies.

Sisco first came through with a two-RBI single in the fourth inning to tie the game at three. He then provided a necessary insurance run to lead off the seventh inning by smacking a solo home run. Sisco now has two home runs on the season, but has quietly put together a .381/.536/.762 line across 28 plate appearances.