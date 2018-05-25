Sisco went 1-for-4 with three RBI on Thursday against the White Sox.

Sisco came to the plate with the bases loaded in the first inning and came through with a two-RBI single. In the second inning, he took a walk with the bases loaded to drive in his third run of the game. He continues to see regular at-bats against opposing right-handed pitchers, but has failed to take advantage and is batting just .227/.320/.364 in 88 at-bats this season.