Sisco went 2-for-4 with a double, walk, two RBI and one run scored Thursday against the

Sisco recorded his third double of the season in the eighth inning, driving in two in the midst of an Orioles' rally. While splitting time behind the dish with Pedro Severino, Sisco has managed four extra-base hits -- including a home run -- and is hitting .278/.435/.611 across 23 plate appearances since being recalled June 3.