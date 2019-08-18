Orioles' Chance Sisco: Exits after being hit by foul ball
Sisco was removed from Sunday's game against the Red Sox after taking a foul ball to the groin area while he was behind the plate in the sixth inning, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Sisco had previously been struck by a foul ball off his left arm earlier in the frame, but it was the foul tip he took below the belt that knocked him from the game for good. Pedro Severino came off the bench to replace Sisco, who can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener against the Royals.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...