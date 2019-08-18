Sisco was removed from Sunday's game against the Red Sox after taking a foul ball to the groin area while he was behind the plate in the sixth inning, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Sisco had previously been struck by a foul ball off his left arm earlier in the frame, but it was the foul tip he took below the belt that knocked him from the game for good. Pedro Severino came off the bench to replace Sisco, who can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener against the Royals.